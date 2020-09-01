Ariana Grande Becomes First Woman to Reach 200 Mn Followers Mark on Instagram

Pop star Ariana Grande has become the first woman to have 200 million followers of photo-video sharing platform Instagram. The 27-year-old musician is followed by reality TV star-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and singer-actor Selena Gomez with 193 and 190 million followers, respectively.

Friend and collaborator Lady Gaga congratulated Grande on achieving the milestone. “(Congratulations) to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! You’re a queen! Wear that crown!” Gaga wrote on Twitter.

“Can it be tomorrow so i can perform for my fans #vmas […] Congratulations to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! You’re a Queen! Wear that crown” — @LadyGaga via Instagram. 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/aNFUZ81wAE — Ariana Cuties (@_ArianaCuties) August 31, 2020

The duo recently performed their hit single, Rain on Me at the VMAs and also won the award for best collaboration on the track.