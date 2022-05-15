Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Dating Eiza González Following His Split with Lisa Bonet?

Jason Momoa, widely known for his acting talent and for his portrayal of the character Aquaman from the DC Comics, recently made headlines for separating from his wife Lisa Bonet. The two had been partners for almost two decades. Now, looks like Momoa has found love again. On Sunday, People reported that Jason Momoa is back on the dating scene and is now with Mexican actress, Eiza González.

People quoted multiple sources, one of whom said, “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X. He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.” Another source added that, “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.” Momoa was photographed in the recent past while attending the premiere of Eiza González’s ‘Ambulance’ in April, last month. However, the couple did not make an appearance on the red carpet together.

Jason Momoa was rumoured to be dating Kate Beckinsale for some time after he was photographed giving his jacket to her after the Vanity Fair’s 2022 Academy Awards afterparty. The Game of Thrones actor shut down the rumours during an interview with Extra and said, “It was cray. Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold.” Jason Momoa continued, “She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone.”

Momoa and Bonet announced in January that they were “parting ways in marriage” through an Instagram post. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” they shared in the statement. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life … teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L.”

Momoa and Bonet were married in 2007 and are parents to two children, Lola Lolani and Nakoa-Wolf, who are 14 and 13 respectively.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.