Apple’s independent repair shop program expands to Macs: You no longer have to wait in line at a Genius Bar

Apple AAPL is making it easier to access repairs for Mac computers by expanding a program that allows independent repair shops to fix its devices. The program, which launched last fall, was previously available only for iPhones

Apple’s independent repair program supplies qualifying repair shops with Apple-certified tools, parts, repair manuals and diagnostics, as well as free training.

The expansion could make it faster and easier to access repairs for most common out-of-warranty issues with Macs. Problems that fall under Apple’s warranty need to be fixed at an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider, such as Best Buy.

More than 140 independent repair businesses with more than 700 US locations are now a part of the program, and this summer Apple announced the program’s expansion to Europe and Canada. The repair shops will complement Apple’s global network of more than 5,000 Authorized Service Providers, and will have access to parts and tools at the same price as those providers.