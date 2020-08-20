Apple passed $2 trillion in market value

The iPhone maker’s stock hit the $2 trillion mark before dipping back slightly below that lofty level. Shares finished the day flat Wednesday. The stock has surged almost 60% this year and is at an all-time high., currently trading at nearly $465 a share, is about to become more affordable for average investors to purchase, too.

Amazon AMZN Microsoft MSFT Alphabet GOOGL Two other US tech giants —and— are moving closer to the $2 trillion mark too. Both are valued at about $1.6 trillion. Google owneris also worth more than $1 trillion.

Apple’s success has also vaulted CEO Tim Cook into the ranks of billionaires — one of the few CEOs to reach that level without having started the company he leads.

Investors are in love with Apple due to surging sales for subscription services like Apple Music, iCloud, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. There is also growing excitement about the impending launch of the iPhone 12, which is expected to have 5G connectivity.

Apple — and other top techs for that matter — are also holding up much better than many other companies during the global recession that has been brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.