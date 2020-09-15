Apple event 2020: Here’s what we know about Tuesday’s product launch

Invitations for Tuesday’s event said “Time Flies,” hinting at updates to the Apple Watch.

that new “low-end” models may be in the offing as well. Though the line will most likely be led by a 6th-generation Apple Watch, Bloomberg reported that new “low-end” models may be in the offing as well.

Health updates have become a key selling point for the watch, which has grown into a blockbuster product since it was first released in 2015. Last year, Apple sold 31 million watches, according to Strategy Analytics — more than the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019.

Another new iPad?

Rumblings suggest that Apple may announce a new iPad or iPad Air on Tuesday.

Bloomberg reported that Apple is readying a refreshed iPad Air with an edge-to-edge display. Meanwhile, various rumors indicate that announcements will include a refreshed lower cost iPad model.

It would be Apple’s second iPad launch this year — the company unveiled an update to its iPad Pro line in March . Apple said at the time that it had sold 500 million iPads to date, and the product has remained the top selling tablet for 10 years.

A new iPad would also have competition from one of Apple’s biggest rivals: Samsung released two new tablets last month, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, which it claims are the “first tablets that support 5G available in the United States.”

iPhone 12 and 5G possibilities

The company has been widely expected to unveil an iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities this fall, which would be the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultra-fast wireless networks being rolled out by carriers.