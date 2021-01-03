Appease Menstrual Cramps with Top 5 Beneficial Home Remedies

Period cramps can be excruciating and unbearable. Are you looking for homemade remedial solutions to get rid of the menstrual cramps? Follow these remedial solutions available at your home to mitigate the pain:

1. Essential oil massage to assuage cramps:

Use good quality essential oil (dilute it with unscented cream, lotion before applying, if you wish) on the lower abdomen between periods. Lavender, marjoram, clary sage, cinnamon, clove, rose essential oils are very soothing when massaged gently.

2. Boost diet with superfoods:

Include chia seeds, sesame seeds, flax seeds in your daily diet. You can soak chia seeds in milk or have it with curd. Almonds, green leafy vegetables, papaya, yogurt, bell peppers, squash, cucumbers- must be included in your diet plan to get relief from the period cramps. Avoid caffeine, carbonated drinks, junk food, refined sugar. Increase your magnesium, vitamin and calcium intake.

3. Practice yoga, exercise to enjoy cramp-free period:

Forever beneficial, yoga is known to not only provide cramp relief but also ensures overall health. There are many simple, gentle yoga asanas or postures such as sphinx pose (bhujangasana), supported child pose, reclined butterfly pose, legs up on the wall- that make the body relax, reduce period cramps and distress. These asanas ensure proper blood circulation in the body, and release endorphins which help alleviate cramps.

4. Sip herbal tea:

Stay hydrated. The best way to increase your fluid intake is by making your drinks interesting. You can have herbal tea with cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, honey. Chamomile, peppermint tea can also be consumed. The anti-inflammatory property in green tea provides an immense calming effect during cramps.

5. Soak in a tub, employ acupressure:

Another effective way to reduce pain is to soak in a warm water tub. You can use a heating pad as well around pelvic muscles to relieve the cramps.

Also, applying pressure at the right points in the body unleashes magical benefits. It relieves the body of pain, and other excruciating discomforts. Acupressure is noninvasive, involves only the use of fingers to apply pressure at particular body parts. You can rub your calf, four fingertips above your ankle bone in a circular motion daily before or during the period.