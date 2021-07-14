Anushka Sharma Wears Wrist Watch Worth Rs 50 Lakh, Reminds Fans to Wear Mask

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie. The actress is seen flaunting her new haircut and a super expensive wrist watch. Dressed in a black top with white print and a few zips on it, the actress is seen wearing a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Rose Dial 18K Everose Gold Oyster Bracelet Automatic Men’s Watch which is priced at $65,879, which approximately amounts to Rs 50 lakh.

In another story, the actress shared a small video, in which she can be seen playing with her hair. She captioned it, “Tis a reminder to wear your mask”.

Earlier, the actress shared pictures with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika. In one of the pictures, the infant can be seen lying on Anushka’s chest as she points at the sky. In another image, Virat hugs and cuddles his daughter adorably.

The actress captioned the post as, “Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one ❤️ Happy 6 months to us three”.

