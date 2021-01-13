Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Go Unconventional, Choose Yellow Colour to Announce Arrival of Their Baby Girl

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child on January 11 and it’s a baby girl. The new parents are on cloud nine as Virat shared the good news on his social media handles. The lovebirds shared a note stating that they are thrilled to announce that they have been blessed with a baby girl and thanked everyone for all the love, prayers and good wishes. They also mentioned that the mother and the daughter are doing good and are elated to start this new chapter of their lives.

What has grabbed the attention of the fans is their choice of colour to announce the arrival of the baby girl. Virat’s post ditched the usual pink and chose the colour yellow instead for the announcement. It seems like the power couple is sending a hard-hitting message for the society to not to label their kid with genders and colours, and to let them live their life as they want.

Anushka and Virat have often been seen breaking stereotypes and this time too, they did so and inspired many. In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Anushka stated, “I don’t believe that boys have to wear blue and girls pink.”

Being a celebrity couple, they have a huge fan following on social media. However, the actress told the magazine that they don’t want to raise their child in the public eye. She said that they don’t plan on engaging their child in social media as the actress thinks it’s a decision that their child should be able to take. She further said that no kid should be made more special than the other, as it’s hard enough for adults to deal with it.

The power couple had also set up an animal-themed nursery ahead of their child’s birth as they love animals and want their baby to have that bond with them and be more kind towards them.