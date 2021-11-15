Anushka Sharma Shares Heartfelt Post on Dealing with Grief and Heartbreak

Actress Anushka Sharma, who gave birth to her daughter Vamika in January earlier this year, shared an emotional post on social media talking about dealing with grief and heartbreak in life. She always shares insightful quotes on Instagram and the latest one too offers a glimpse f her emotional side.

Anushka took to Instagram stories recently and shared a post that addressed the pain involved in dealing with grief and heartbreak. Wishing everyone well, the post by poet Hussain Manawer talked about the need to teach dealing with grief during school years.

Hussain’s post, which Anushka shared, read, “To everyone dealing with grief I wish you so well man This really should be a subject in school, to help prepare us for the ultimate level of heartbreak It’s actually insane it’s not, considering it’s something everyone is going to go through at numerous stages of life (sic).”

Meanwhile, Anushka also wished her husband Virat Kholi happy birthday on social media. Virat turned 33 on Nov 5. Anushka shared a picture posing with Virat in Dubai. In the image, the two are seen hugging each other dressed in Indian wear.

The two tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. They welcomed their first born – a daughter, whom they lovingly named Vamika on January 11.

Anushka also shared some pictures from her her first post maternity photoshoot for Grazia magazine. In the cover clicks, she is seen stunning as usual in different black ebsembles.

The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh’s Kaneda, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress was last seen in the film Zero in 2018. She produced the web series Paatal Lok and the film Bulbbul for OTT last year. Her banner will launch Irrfan’s son Babil in upcoming movie Qala opposite Tripti Dimri.

(With IANS inputs)

