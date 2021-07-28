Anushka Sharma Reveals That Viral Song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ is Giving Her Sleepless Nights

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Story to reveal that the viral song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ is giving her sleepless nights. She posted a meme in which a person is seen lying awake in the night because they can’t get the song out of their head. She shared some laughter emojis alongside the meme. Anushka reposted the meme from basketball player and cricketer Ishant Sharma’s wife Pratima Singh’s handle.

In an earlier post, the actress shared a series of pics from London and gave the photo credits to Athiya Shetty. In the pictures, Anushka can be seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. She could be seen posing in different scenic locations. She captioned the pictures, “10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way @athiyashetty.”

On the work front, Anushka has taken a break from the silver screen. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has also produced critically acclaimed show Paatal Lok and film Bulbbul via her production company Clean Slate Filmz. She has two projects in the pipeline as a producer, Netflix series Mai and Anvita Dutt’s Qala.

