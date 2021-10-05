Anushka Sharma Resumes Work in Full Swing After Returning from Dubai

Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma is back to business as usual after accompanying husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika during his cricket tournaments. On Tuesday, Anushka took to Instagram and shared a video of herself, getting happy, as pack-up is announced. “Did anyone say pack up? 😂, she captioned the video.

Earlier in the day, the actress was spotted by the paparazzi in Bandra Kurla Complex as she went to work. As she reached the shooting venue, 33-year-old actress was spotted getting out of her car and entering vanity van. In the first set of pictures, the actress can be seen in a pink and white T-shirt and blue denims.

In another set of pictures from the same day, she wore an all-white outfit with a dark pink jacket.

Last week, the actress was clicked at Filmcity Goregaon, where she was for a brand shoot. She wore a green shirt with black denims in the pictures.

On the work front, Anushka has been away for a while from acting now but has produced several projects. She was last seen in 2018’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan.

