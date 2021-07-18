Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan Wish Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Birthday

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned 39 on Sunday, July 18. Her fellow actors from the film fraternity have come together to send her some warm birthday wishes. Let us take a look at some of the actors who have wished the global star a happy birthday.

Actress Katrina Kaif took to Instagram Stories and penned a heartfelt message, she wrote, “From our days at guruji, how I used to dread dancing after you. Your fire and drive has always inspired me at different points in my life, some important car rides and nights out, every time we meet, it’s always a blast. Keep riding higher and higher. May you always be blessed. Happy birthday @priyankachopra.”

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Happy Birthday Priyanka. May you keep breaking boundaries forever. Lots of Love.”

Actress Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Priyanka dressed in a yellow dress along with a caption that read, “Here’s to a blessed life filled with lots of happiness and love.”

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a picture of Priyanka and herself showing-off some dance moves. She wrote alongside the picture,” Happy Birthday, dear Priyanka. Makes me proud to see you grow from strength to strength. Wishing you luck in all your future endeavours. Lots of love.”

On the work front, Priyanka has been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

