Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah Receives Hate Messages for Discussing Sex, Pregnancy, Drugs in Vlog

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah runs a YouTube channel and shares videos covering her daily life activities. Most recently, her boyfriend Shane Gregoire also featured in some of her Vlogs during her India visit and the videos of the couple were loved by the fans.

Aaliyah recently attended a chat show where she opened up on creating content from social media. She says that she has received hate messages for discussing sex, pregnancy and drugs with her parents in videos. She said people comment on her videos saying, ‘How can you talk about such things with your parents?’ Aaliyah’s has shared several videos on her YouTube channel in which she discusses the subjects of sex, teenage pregnancy and drugs with her parents Anurag Kashyap and mother Aarti Bajaj. Both Anurag and Aarti are from the film industry.

She also said that when she recently shared her lingerie pictures on social media as part of brand endorsement, she received many hate comments and some of it related to conforming to the culture of India. “I want people to like me but not everyone can like you,” she said.

Aaliyah also talked about the #MeToo allegations made by actress Payal Ghosh against her father and how it affected her. She said the allegations bothered her a lot since it was a misrepresentation of her father’s character. She said those who are close to him know that he is like a soft “teddy bear”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here