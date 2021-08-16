Anurag Basu on Shilpa Shetty’s Return to Super Dancer 4, Disha Patani Shares Stunning Mirror Pic

Filmmaker Anurag Basu said he tried to reach out to Shilpa Shetty but got no response from her. He has no clue about her return to Super Dancer 4 as judge.

Read: Super Dancer 4: Judge Anurag Basu Has No Clue About Shilpa Shetty’s Return

Disha Patani treated her Instagram family with a stunning mirror selfie as she wears a sports bra, shorts and flaunted her abs.

Read: Disha Patani Proves Her Love for Athleisure in Stunning Mirror Pic

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were special guests on the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss OTT with host Karan Johar. All three of them recreated the viral Twada Kutta Timmy moment and entertained the audience.

Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill Recreates Viral ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ Moment with Karan Johar, Sidharth Shukla

Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share the motion poster of his upcoming horror-comedy film Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kripalani. The poster features him as Chiraunji and Saif Ali Khan as Vibhooti, two ghost hunter brothers. Set in an eerie atmosphere, the two actors appear in a quirky look. The trailer of the film is set to release on August 18.

Read: Arjun Kapoor Shares Motion Poster of Bhoot Police Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Trailer to Be Out on August 18

Vicky Kaushal will have to do away with his beefed up physique that he had built for The Immortal Ashwatthama in order to shoot for the Sam Manekshaw biopic, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Read: With The Immortal Ashwatthama on Hold, Vicky Kaushal to Start Shooting for Sam Bahadur

Check back tomorrow for more news and highlights from the world of movies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here