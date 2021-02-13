Anupamaa Still on Top, Indian Idol 12 Makes New Entry

The Broadcast Audience Research Channel has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences between January 30 and February 5. As per the latest BARC reports, here are the top five shows on TV:

Anupamaa : Rupali Ganguly plays Anupamaa and Sudhanshu Pandey is seen in the role of her husband, Vanraj. Anupamaa is being blamed for the fire mishap in the school by the management. However, she isn’t ready to take the blame and fights back to prove her innocence. The show airs on Star Plus.

Imlie : The show is headlined by actors Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Mayuri Deshmukh and Gashmeer Mahajani. Imlie enters Malini’s room and gets sad after seeing her wedding picture. Malini’s mother insults Imlie for entering her daughter’s room. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat insists Sai join him and Pakhi on their trip to Ladakh. Pakhi gets angry at this and tears off flight tickets. The family is shocked at Pakhi’s behaviour. While Neil Bhatt plays the role of Virat, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma are seen in the roles of Sai and Pakhi respectively. The show airs on Star Plus.

Indian Idol 12: The season 12 of the singing reality show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. It is hosted by Aditya Narayan. Like all the other seasons, this one too has managed to garner high TRPs. It premiers on Sony TV.

Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar play the lead roles in the show. Preeta and Karan miss each other, but, refuse to confess the same. Preeta cries thinking about Karan, whereas Karan daydreams about Preeta. This Zee TV show used to be top on the TRP chart, but is now standing at the fifth spot.