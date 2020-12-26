Anupamaa Stays on Top, Kundali Bhagya on Second Position

The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between December 12 and 18.

As per the latest BARC reports, here are the top five shows on TV:

Anupamaa – The Shah family is preparing for Toshu and Kinjal’s sangeet. Vanraj, who has left the house and is staying with his girlfriend Kavya, comes to his son, Toshu’s pre-wedding festivities but doesn’t bring Kavya along with him. He tells her that it won’t look good to bring girlfriend to son’s wedding, which irks her. The show airs on Star Plus.

Kundali Bhagya – Mahira wears Preeta’s dress and makes her husband, Karan sub-conscious in his room. She then closes the door and switches on the camera for recording. On the other hand, Preeta regains her consciousness and shouts for help. She realises that Mahira did this to her. It airs on Zee TV.

Imli – Aditya and Malini are about to get married. Aditya asks Imlie to pack her bag and someone from his office will come and drop her to her village Pagdaniya. Aditya says he can’t accept Imlie has his wife and that he will marry Malini against his fate. The show airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein – Sai has topped in her exams and misses her father on the result day. Bhavani stops Virat and Sai and tells them that this family’s females don’t go outside. Pakhi says even she followed this rule. But, Sai objects and says she will definitely study and fulfill her father’s dream. The show airs on Star Plus.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma – Since the last 12 years the show is running successfully on TV. “It is a family show. There are all types of humans, different kind of families. People like it, enjoy it and afterwards there are some messages for public awareness. So that is what makes the show popular and also doing some comedy with each and every character,” said Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays the role of Iyer in the show. It airs on Sony SAB.