Anupamaa Not Going Away from Top Anytime Soon

Like every week, we are back with the assessment chart of the Hindi TV shows that have performed better than others. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between January 9 and 15.

As per the latest BARC reports, here are the top five shows on Indian TV:

Anupamaa (Star Plus): After a long time, the general Hindi entertainment channels have seen a show that could keep Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya away from top for so long. With every episode, the show,. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, is only gaining strength.

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV): A lot has changed within the show but its grip on the audiences is something to envy for other show producers. Week after week, year after year, the writers have been finding unique ways of keeping the viewers hooked. It’s one conventional show that weighs more than fifty put together.

Imli (Star Plus): This one found the right momentum quite early in its run, and as a result, gained a place in top five shows of the week. Though the show has moved away from the initial theme it started with but its charm is quite intact. Who knows one day this might become the top Hindi TV show!

Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus): Another thing that has not changed in the world of Hindi TV shows is the dominance of Star Plus. With every prime time show, the channel establishes its supremacy over others. The remake of Bengali show Kusum Dola, GHKPM has ascended the charts quite fast.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Utsav): We have been hearing the name of this one in top charts since long. The change of host channel might have brought nominal decrease in TRPs but it’s still difficult to push Yeh Rishta out of the top five.