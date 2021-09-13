Anupamaa Fame Nidhi Shah Stuns in Bold Pics; Karan Johar Unveils Bigg Boss OTT Trophy

Actress Nidhi Shah, who is currently playing the role of Kinjal in hit show Anupamaa, enjoys a fan following of 1.3 million on Instagram. Nidhi’s Kinjal is a modern day bahu, who is headstrong, determined and imbibed with family values. Kinjal is loved by the fans because of mature character outline. Meanwhile, Nidhi continues to stun her Insta fam with some bold pictures that are very different from her reel avatar. In some of the pictures, Nidhi is seen soaking in water. Nidhi is wearing a black bralette and is drenched in water. Even without makeup, she is a total stunner.

Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar left the contestants and the audience awe-struck when he unveiled the glittering trophy, which will be awarded to the winner of the show. This is the final week of the reality show and the finale will be held on Saturday,September 18. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Karan gave the contestants a glimpseof the new eye design. The sight of the trophy was jaw-dropping. Designed horizontally, it was of shinny turquoise colour.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty treated her Insta family with some stunning monochrome pictures of herself as she posed in a black netted top and black bralette with pants in similar colour. Her belt with a stylish buckle added more texture to her look. She captioned the image ‘Naari Shakti’.

Bollywood action star best-known for the ‘Commando’ films and exponent of the Kalaripayattu martial art, Vidyut Jammwal, and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, who’s Virat Kohli’s stylist and who was once married to Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapoor, recently visited the Taj Mahal and their pictures together instantly sparked engagement rumours. Now, Jammwal has confirmed on social media that they got engaged on September 1. Jammwal popped the ring to Mahtani while rappling down a 150m wall in an army camp.

Actress Taapsee Pannu recently shot one of her most ambitious projects, Rashmi Rocket, where she would be seen playing the role of an athlete from a small town with the desire to win on international platforms. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by RSVP, the shooting for the film began in November last year and was wrapped up in January 2021. Now, a source revealed that Rashmi Rocket will release on ZEE5 on Dusshera, the same day as Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham Singh, which is scheduled to premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video during the same weekend. The tentative release date for both films is October 15.”

