Anupamaa and Imlie Consolidate Their Lead Over Kundali Bhagya

The Broadcast Audience Research Channel has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between February 13 and 19. As per the latest BARC reports, Anupamaa, Imlie are among the most watched shows on TV.

Here are the top five shows on Indian TV:

1. Anupamaa: Actress Rupali Ganguly returned to the small-screen after seven years sabbatical with this show. Along with Rupali, actor Sudhanshu Pandey is also seen in the lead role in the show. While Rupali plays Anupamaa, Sudhanshu is seen in the role of Vanraj. After getting caught by his wife, Anupamaa, Vanraj leaves the house and starts staying with his girlfriend, Kavya. The show airs on Star Plus.

2. Imlie: It is a Hindi remake of Bengali show Isti Kutum. Aditya is forcefully married to Imlie by the villagers, after the two take a shelter in a hut due to heavy rains. When he returns to Mumbai, he marries his girlfriend, Malini. The show is headlined by actors Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Mayuri Deshmukh and Gashmeer Mahajani. This show also airs on Star Plus.

3. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai’s father asks Virat to marry his daughter when he was dying. On the other hand, Pakhi, who is staying in Virat’s house, starts liking him. While Neil Bhatt plays the role of Virat, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma are seen in the roles of Sai and Pakhi respectively. This is yet another Star Plus show.

4. Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s show used to be the viewers’ favourite and always stayed on the top of the TRP charts. However, with the entry of new shows like Anupamaa and Imlie, the show has been moved to the fourth spot. This show airs on Zee TV.

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The show recently completed 12 years as well as 3,300 episodes, which makes it the longest running Hindi show till date. The show hit a roadblock last year owing to lockdown, but is now back on track. It airs on Star Plus.