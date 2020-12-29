Anupam Kher Shares His Worst Date Experience

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is a well-known name in the film industry and has created a fanbase over the years because of his acting skills. The actor is mostly seen playing father roles with the current generation of actors, so to imagine that he was once sitting on a date with Hakka noodles on his head might be quite challenging for us but that is exactly what happened.

In the latest trailer of episode 16 ‘Turning the Tables’ of his podcast Anupam Cares, he shared how a date went wrong. The soup was in his lap, the gravy was falling from his shoulders and Hakka noodles were dangling from his head.

Anupam compares the state of having noodles on the head to that of the Indian groom who wears a sehra (a floral headgear).

However, he is quick to add that unlike sehra which adds royal splendour to the look of the groom, he had the dinner on his head which looked less dignified.

Anupam then went on to say that after this episode he had questioned himself about love and what it is supposed to feel like. That is when he had decided to become a monk.

Apart from telling the tale of his worst date, Anupam will also be introducing listeners to the “parachutist who decided to create some magic in the center of the world.”

The podcast Anupam Cares is streaming on the American free podcast streaming platform called iHeart. The launch of it was announced by Anupam Kher on his official Instagram page on November 27.

Reportedly, Anupam Kher will appear next in The Last Show. He will be collaborating with Satish Kaushik, Rummy Jaffery and Vivek Agnihotri for this film.

He will also be working in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files which is based on the real incident of the exodus on Kashmiri pandits from the valley.

Anupam shared some pictures of the two from the shooting of the film and said that it is a heart-wrenching film for him both as a Kashmiri and as an actor.