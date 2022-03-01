Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Recall How Sushant’s Death Was a ‘Tough Test’, Navya Nanda Impresses All With Latest Pics

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are all set to participate in Star Plus’ latest reality show Smart Jodi. During the premiere on the show, the newlywed couple talked about their love story and revealed what they faced after the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Even though they did not name the late actor, Vicky Jain mentioned that it was a ‘tough test’ for their relationship. Ankita too added that they had to face a lot due to Sushant’s demise. “The time was such. People had different narratives. I was constantly being questioned. When I wouldn’t answer, they would make an answer of their own because of which Vicky and I faced a lot,” she said.

On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen enjoying a drive around the city. Navya looked stunning in the pictures as she poses in a bright pink t-shirt along with a black hat. Among others, Navya’s childhood friend and daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan was quick to compliment her. “Cutie,” Suhana wrote.

Indian Idol 12 lovebirds Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal were recently seen walking hands in hands on London streets. A video of the same was shared on social media by one of the fans’ account and is going viral. One of the fans wrote, “Choclate pie before uploading this video asked Pawan and Arunita, kr tu ye wala scene upload…. Arudeep be like: kr do jab pyar kiya to darna kya😂😂😂😂.” Another social media user commented, “Saat janam tak saath mein raho. Lots of love arudeep.”

Urfi Javed took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she was seen grooving to her music video song Befikra. The actress flaunted her blue front cut-out top paired with pink flared pants. However, netizens were not really impressed with Urfi’s outfit. Soon after the actress shared the video, netizens trolled her asking why does she wear such bizarre outfits. Netizens also enquired about Urfi’s fashion designer and added that her dresses are ‘too revealing’.

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is getting a positive response from the audience. While the film was supposed to release on OTT platforms after completing a month at the box office, it is now being said that the distributors are reconsidering their decision. As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, Jyantilal Gada from Pen India Limited and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reworking the OTT release date of the film after the huge success of the same on the big screen.

