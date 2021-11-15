Ankita Lokhande Lifts Veil on Marriage for the First Time, Says ‘I’d Love to Become a Wife’

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain have created a lot of buzz on the internet for their wedding and if reports are to be believed, the couple is all set to ring the marriage bells before the end of the year. The preparations for their wedding seem to be well underway. Now, Ankita has finally broken her silence on the topic of marriage. The television actress opened up about the idea of marriage and love.

Ankita told the Hindustan Times, “I believe in marriage and the idea of love a lot.” The actress went on to say that she is quite thrilled about marriage. According to the Pavitra Rishta actress, it’s wonderful if two individuals are willing to live together and raise a family.

As a staunch believer in Indian tradition, where the wedding is not just a connection between two people but also between their families, she says she would absolutely go this way. “This is what Indian tradition is all about,” the actress remarked. “The entire family is getting married, not just the guy and girl. That appeals to me, and if the opportunity arises, I would gladly take it.”

When questioned whether this meant the actress is planning to get married, she said diplomatically, “I definitely want to get married and that will happen one day for sure.” Additionally, she wishes to start a family and become a wife.

However, the actress made no mention of her wedding plans in December. She stated that she did not want to discuss her personal affairs in public. Let us inform you that Vicky and Ankita have been dating since 2017 and got engaged last year.

Ankita was most recently featured in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi,’ and she is presently appearing in Pavitra Rishta Season 2, streaming on ZEE5, alongside Shaheer Sheikh.

