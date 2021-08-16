Anil Kapoor to Host Intimate Dinner Party for Guests Who Did Not Make It to Daughter Rhea Kapoor’s Wedding

Anil Kapoor’s youngest daughter Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her beau of 13 years, Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony on Saturday night, in the presence of a few family members. Although the wedding ceremony was only restricted to 30 guests, veteran actor Anil will be hosting a special dinner party for a few special guests on Monday.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, today’s dinner party will be like a “mini reception” for the near and dear ones who could not attend the wedding ceremony on Saturday. Contrary to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in 2018, which was one of the most star-studded events with the presence of who’s who of Bollywood, Rhea’s wedding was much subtle and intimate due to the Covid-19 prevention protocols. Pinkvilla reported that even if not for Covid, the couple always wanted their wedding to be simple, and away from all the media attention.

Pictures shared by paparazzi on social media did provide a glimpse into the wedding that saw the Kapoor family members showing up at the wedding venue in their festive outfits. Actress Sonam was seen in a seafoam shade Anarkali dress with subtle hues of powder-pink and golden zari embroidery. The actress was seen attending the ceremony with her husband Anand Ahuja who wore a traditional bandhgala with white Jodhpuri pants.

Meanwhile, other members of the Kapoor family who were seen in attendance wereRhea’s cousins Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun, Shanaya, and Anshula. Pictures shared by the Paparazzi also included Rhea’s uncles Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, and aunt Maheep Kapoor.

Actress Janhvi was seen in a high-shine Manish Malhotra creation. In an Instagram post shared by the actress, Janhvi was dressed up in an embellished gold mermaid-cut piece with a stone-studded blouse and dupatta.

The golden background only added to accentuate the regal look shared by the actress.

