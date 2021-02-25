Anil Kapoor Reveals His Fitness Secrets, Favourite Cuisine

Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor reveals he has different foods for different moods. The 64-year-old says he loves to try different cuisines and special items from every country he visits. In an exclusive interview, Anil talks about all things food.

Q: What’s your favourite cuisine?

A: I have different foods for different moods. I don’t have a favourite cuisine as such really. A good meal is a good meal regardless of its shape, colour or form.

Q: Where is the food capital of India, according to you?

A: Aamchi Mumbai! I might be biased, but there’s no doubt that the food culture in Mumbai has evolved a lot over the past decade… with so many great new restaurants and talented chefs, it’s a haven for all foodies now.

Q: Do you try local food of places you travel to?

A: I love to try different cuisines and special items from every country and whenever I visit the place again I know my favourites! My manager Jalal conducts proper research on the famous foods of every country/city we visit and we make it a point to try at least a couple of the items, if not all!

Q: Do you eat fast food? How often and how do you compensate?

A: I do eat junk food! I love my burgers and fries every once in a while. My daughter Rhea often whips up some great food for my cheat days. As for how I compensate, I read a quote a while back which said you cannot overstrain a diet… and I couldn’t agree more. If I have a great meal, I always balance it out with a great workout.

Q: Do you follow a strict diet?

A: I do follow a good diet that works for me, but I keep switching it up. Currently for example, I am following a weekly 24 hour fast. I’m not sure how long I will do this, but it’s working for me so far. My diet also depends on how heavy or light my workday is… Honestly, it’s because I keep changing things up that I can sustain it for longer… Cheat days are very important to break the monotony. In fact during the lockdown, we had a designated cheat day where Rhea would cook some delicious food and I would eat to my heart’s content! Now too we have our occasional binge days and I look forward to it!

Q: Do you also cook sometimes?

A: I don’t usually cook but I would love to if I had the time and I’m sure I would enjoy it as well.