Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Spark Romance Rumours As They Enjoy Dinner Date in LA

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were photographed stepping out of celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles Wednesday evening, setting the rumour mill ablaze in regards to a potential romantic linkup. “The pair reportedly spent hours at the restaurant, before leaving separately to avoid raising suspicion,” The Sun reported.

As per several international publications, the two might have bonded over their shared love for Ethiopia. The Weeknd’s parents are from Ethiopia, while Angelina adopted her 16-year-old daughter Zahara Marley from the east African country. Additionally, The Weeknd recently shared that he would be donating USD 1 million to Ethiopia while the country faces tension in its Tigray Region, according to The New York Times.

Angeline, 46, opted for a black silk dress and trench coat while the Canadian-born singer, 31, kept it simple in a denim look and black boots. “They’re clearly not trying to hide (the dinner date),” a source close to The Weeknd told Page Six. “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

The “Blinding Lights” singer dated Bella Hadid in 2015. The two parted ways in 2016 and reunited in 2017 after he reportedly dated Selena Gomez for about 10 months. They split for good in 2019. On the other hand, Angelina has been involved in a custody dispute with ex-husband Brad Pitt over their children. She filed for divorce from Brad on September 19, 2016. They first met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004, while Brad was still married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

