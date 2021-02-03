Angelina Jolie Reveals How Motherhood is Different than What She Envisioned

Even with social media’s deep reach within our society, some choose to live life outside the virtual platform. One such celebrity is the much-loved actor, and humanitarian, Angelina Jolie. The star who chooses not to share her personal life on social media chose to open her house to the fashion and lifestyle magazine, Vogue, where she spent two days with the team. One of the topics discussed in the interview was motherhood and how Jolie still doesn’t feel she fits that role perfectly.

The feature called “At home with Angelina Jolie” revealed some personal details about the actor’s life. When questioned about her family and a “typical day at the house”, Jolie admits she doesn’t fit the role of a stay-at-mom.

“Well, I was never very good at sitting still. Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, travelling in the middle of the jungle somewhere,” she said.

She added how she never imagined her role as a mother in the true traditional sense. “I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all.”

The interview took place at Jolie’s Los Feliz residence which she shares with her six children since she separated with Brad Pitt. They are Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

When the reporter stresses their disbelief, she says it’s very true. Her children, she says, are resilient and capable. They are a team where they work together. “You love and you try,” she says.

Even though the actor claims she doesn’t feel quite there, she has proven to be a good mother on multiple occasions. In another video shared by the British Vogue, where they ask the actor what’s in her bag, her motherly side comes forward.

“Sometimes I carry the big mom bag, which I can’t share because there’s too much of everyone else in there,” she begins. It’s usually filled with kids’ stuff, t-shirt, medicines, and so on.