Aneri Vajani Gears Up for The Reality Show; Is She Quitting Anupamaa?

Colors is ready to bring back with the action-packed 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and it is going to be bigger and better than ever before. All the action is set to unfold soon and as the demigod of action, Rohit Shetty and daredevil contestants are set to head to Cape Town for the new adventure. To make the season a thrilling one, an eclectic mix of contestants will put aside their deepest fears and perform some exceptional stunts.

Joining the show is popular television actor Aneri Vajani, talking about the show she said, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is my first reality show and I cannot hold back my excitement. I love exploring new things and stepping beyond my comfort zone and with this show I will surely get on to new heights of my life. I am all set to embark on this adventurous journey and cannot wait to take on this challenge.”

However, Aneri’s participation also poses the question of whether she will be quitting Anupamaa. The actress played the character of Anuj Kapadia’s sister, Malvika aka Mukku. She has a pivotal role, and we wonder what will happen to the character. With Anupamaa and Anuj’s wedding currently going on, we wonder what change would the show see.

Reportedly, the Rohit Shetty and the contestants will head to Cap Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 from May end. The other confirmed contestants for the show include Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann, Faisal Sheikh aka Mr. Faisu, Erica Packard, Chetna Pande, and Tushar Kalia. It is also rumoured that Siddharth Nigam of Alladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga, and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui have also been approached for the adventure based reality show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will air soon on Colors.

