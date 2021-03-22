Andie Macdowell Stopped Colouring Her Hair During Pandemic, Here’s Why

Actress Andie MacDowell has revealed why she stopped colouring her during the Covid pandemic. She says in five years she may colour her hair again but she is embracing her natural self for now. MacDowell’s confession came on “The Drew Barrymore Show” when host Barrymore spoke to her about people taking a casual approach to life since the pandemic.

“Well, you know there is a couple of ways of looking at it. For instance, I stopped colouring my hair but I don’t know what’s going to happen in five years I may colour my hair again but I’m enjoying it right now,” MacDowell told Barrymore.

She added: “What happened was I wasn’t colouring my hair and it was half-coloured back here, and you could see my roots.”

Macdowell said that she went for it and is enjoying it. “I’m salt and pepper, it’s silver. I always correct people. It’s not grey, it’s silver. It’s not that I’m letting myself go, I don’t think of it that way. When I first did it, I went to the grocery store because we have no place to go and I thought I looked good. So, I went to the grocery store and I saw a man there, a silver fox guy,” she said.

“I immediately just put my shoulders back and was like, ‘And so am I.’ You know? We both just shot a look to each other. It’s like, I’m a silver fox. That’s where I am right now. I think people are going to come back like the roaring twenties,” Macdowell replied on the show that airs in India on Zee Cafe.