Ananya Panday’s Childhood Pic is Unmissable

Actress Ananya Panday took to Instagram stories to share an adorable childhood photo. The snap has originally been posted by a fan page.

In the cutesy picture, the Student of the Year 2 star can be seen wearing white and red coloured round neck T-shirt. While sharing the photograph, she has put a pink coloured ‘MOOD’ gif on it.

The photo has originally been shared by a fan page.

Ananya was last seen in Pati, Patni aur Woh in which she was paired opposite Kartik Aryan. The romantic comedy is the remake of the 1978 film of the same name. Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana in important roles. The movie hit the theatres on December 6.

Meanwhile, the diva will soon be seen in romantic action comedy Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat will also be seen in important roles. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the music composition is by Vishal and Shekhar. As of now, the shooting of the film has been stalled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She is also working on Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda and with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s yet untitled next.