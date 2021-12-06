Ananya Panday’s Black Embroidered Bralette and Lehenga Set Wins Internet

Ananya Panday is taking the internet by storm with her latest traditional-modern mix wear. Her traditional outfits seamlessly incorporate Gen-Z style elements. Though Ananya loves her casual wear as it gives the ideal chic look, one can find her in the true element when she dons a lehenga. Her latest modern embroidered lehenga has received compliments from netizens, including her rumoured boyfriend, actor Ishaan Khatter.

Ananya recently attended an award show in Mumbai. For the event, she wore a black embroidered bralette and lehenga set. The actor and her stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared stunning photos of her look on Instagram. The black embroidered lehenga and bralette are from the shelves of label Shivan And Narresh. Its intricate design details will make you drool over it. The lehenga is also an ideal choice for a bridesmaid to wear for her best friend’s cocktail party.

The highlight of the attire is the black bralette, which has barely-there straps. A sheer panelling in between holds the plunging neckline together, while there is a midriff-baring cropped length and scalloped black embroidered panel on the hem. A couple of embellishments like beads, sequins, shells, and mirrors simply elevated the look of the blouse.

Ananya paired the gorgeous blouse with a high-waist lehenga set in black shade, with a tulle panelling. Just like the blouse, the lehenga also had intricate embellishments in eccentric patterns. Right above the waist of the long skirt, a Shivan And Narresh logo-adorned black belt is rounded off, which completes the lehenga set.

Check out the pictures shared by Ananya’s stylist:

Sharing the snaps, Ananya captioned it – “Bijlee Bijlee.”

Ananya completed her look with a statement choker encrusted with shimmery stones and rings. She had centre-parted her wavy locks, while the kohl-clad eyes, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin added glam to her outfit. Ananya’s post garnered pleasant reactions from the netizens. But the highlight was Ishaan’s comment, which read – “Hello beautiful.”

