Ananya Panday Reveals What Goes Inside Her Vanity Van With Adorable Picture

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday loves sharing glimpses from her day to day life. She is an avid social media user and often impresses her fans with her stunning clicks. The diva, on Wednesday, gave her fans a sneak peek of what goes on inside the vanity before she gets ready for the ‘action’. She reposted a picture shared by her stylist Tanya Ghavri where she can be seen sitting on a chair in front of the mirror as her team works on her hair and look.

The actress looks adorable in a floral robe as she strikes a pose for the camera. She captioned the picture as “Gang.”

Tanya also shared a BTS video from a fun shoot of Ananya which she styled. In the video, Ananya can be seen posing in various outfits.

Recently, Ananya raised temperatures soaring with her recent cover shoot for Cosmo India magazine. She dropped a series of pictures from the shoot. She was looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black leather crop top paired with sequined and embroidered transparent trousers and a pair of black high heels. She can also be seen carrying a black blazer which has given an extra edge to her look. She opted for bold makeup and wavy curls and a pair of silver earrings to complete her look.

As soon as she dropped the picture, it took away the internet by storm. While her fans are in complete awe, several Bollywood celebs including Tahira Kashyap, Sophie Choudry, Amrita Arora and her rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter too commented on the post. They have showered the post with fire emojis and praises.

Ananya has Shakun Batra’s untitled family drama in her kitty where she will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger, which has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. Ananya was last seen on screen in the 2020 release Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan.

