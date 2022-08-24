Ananya Panday Pens Note of Appreciation for Fans Ahead of Liger’s Release, Calls Vijay Deverakonda ‘Best’

After a long wait, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger will finally hit the screen tomorrow, August 25. The lead actors along with the director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmme Kaur have been busy with promotions the entire month. Ananya and Vijay have toured several cities in the country to promote their film and interact with fans. Ahead of the release, Ananya took to Instagram to share a couple of photos and a video and penned an appreciation note for Vijay.

In the first photo, which is taken from inside their flight, Ananya can be seen resting her head on Vijay’s shoulders. In the next photo, they can be seen hugging each other. Sharing it, she wrote, “34 days, 20 flights, 17 cities – what’s kept us going is YOUR love ❤️ We’ve been blessed beyond measure with all the love and joy you have showered us with in every city and I will never ever forget this. Our film is yours tomorrow!!!! We do it all for you, Enjoyyyyyyy #LIGER ❤️❤️❤️ also appreciation post for this guy right here @thedeverakonda I wouldn’t want it any other way and I couldn’t imagine this adventure with anyone else – you’re simply the best, thank you for being you! ☀️”

Take a look at the post:

Talking about Liger, Vijay Deverakonda recently revealed he is overwhelmed with the love that he has been receiving for the last few days during the film’s promotions. During the Delhi press con, he revealed that he was not sure if people would even know him and whether they would actually come or wait to meet him. And this happened not just at the start of the promotions. He added that he had anxiety every time he visited a new place.

Liger is slated to release on 25th August, in the theatres. The film features Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy among others.

