Ananya Panday Misses Being on the Set of Khaali Peeli, Shares Behind-the-scenes Pics

Actress Ananya Panday has shared a couple of stills from the set of her upcoming film Khaali Peeli, where she is dressed in ethnic simplicity. In the stills posted on Instagram, Ananya sits in a car. Broken windows of the vehicle suggest she could be in the middle of shooting an action-packed sequence.

“I miss playing Pooja already and doing random photoshoots in the middle of intense action sequences #TakeMeBack #KhaaliPeeli,” she wrote.

Ananya, who plays a character named Pooja in the film, co-stars with Ishaan Khatter in the film. The Maqbool Khan directorial was earlier scheduled to release in June but got delayed due to the COVID pandemic. Recently, Ananya had shared clips on Instagram of her resuming shoot.

In the boomerang video that she had uploaded on her stories, crew members could be seen wearing protective gears and PPE and maintaining social distance. Ananya Panday who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While Ishaan Khatter’s The Suitable Boy is also debuting new episodes on BBC.

Ishaan essays a Mumbai cab driver in the romantic action film, which is being billed as a roller coaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night.