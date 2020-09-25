Ananya Panday Looks Like a Ray of Sunshine as She Picks Bright Yellow Off-shoulder Gown

Ananya Panday is all set for the release of her forthcoming film, Khaali Peeli. Ahead of the big date, the actress is gearing for the promotions of the film. For a recent promotional outing, Ananya picked a bright yellow outfit that can light up any dull day. Ananya’s latest pick from her seasonal wardrobe is a must-have for the girls stepping out for an ideal morning getaway. She aces the savvy style in the gorgeous quintessential ensemble.

Ananya wore a stunning Michael Costello gown in a refreshing mango hue. The strapless, off-shoulder outfit featured a sweetheart neckline and ruffle layers around the bust. The highlight of the dress is the all-over intricate lace detailing taking the summer apparel up by a notch.

Going the less is more route, Ananya opted for a few gold rings for the accessories. She styled her locks with a side part, leaving them open in waves. She kept her day makeup to a bare minimum with blushed cheeks, a subtle lip shade and brushed in on-fleek eyebrows that gave the finishing touches. Ananya surely makes a statement with her take on the natural summer look.

As for Khaali Peeli, the film is helmed by Maqbool Khan and stars Ishaan Khatter, Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in significant roles. The romantic action film is scheduled to premiere on Zee Plex PPV and ZEE5 from October 2, 2020.

Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Who, also starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She is next working on a Dharma Production project helmed by Shakun Batra. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also be part of the yet untitled romantic drama.

Ananya will make her Telugu debut soon with Puri Jagannadh’s next. She will collaborate with Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay will be headlining the film. The multilingual project will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu in pivotal roles.