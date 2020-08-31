Anant Chaturdashi 2020: Date, Time and Significance of the Festival

Anant Chaturdashi is a special festival, observed and celebrated among the Jain and Hindu communities across the world. Every 14th day in the lunar fortnight is celebrated as Chaturdashi. The 14th day of the Shukla paksh (waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Bhadrapada or Bhadon. The day falls 10 days after Ganesh Chaturthi. It generally falls in the month of August or September in the Gregorian calendar.

Anant Chaturdashi 2020: Date and time

In the year 2020, Anant Chaturdashi will fall on Tuesday, September 1. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 8:48am on August 31 and ends at 9:38 am on September 1.

The Puja Muhurta for Anant Chaturdashi will last for a duration of 3 hours and 39 mins, from 5:59am to 9:38am on September 1.

Anant Chaturdashi’s Significance for Jains

The day marks special significance for the Digambara community among Jains. It is the last day of the 10-day Paryushana Parv. As per religious belief, the day is celebrated as Kshamavani, when the Jains seek forgiveness for the mistakes they have made intentionally or unintentionally to hurt anyone. They say ‘Micchami Dukkadam’ with folded hands for saying sorry. It is on this day when Lord Vasupujya, the 12th Tirthankara of the present cosmic cycle, attained nirvana.

Anant Chaturdashi’s Significance for Hindus

For parts of Maharashtra and other regions in western India, people perform Ganesh Visarjan on this day. They bid adieu to the idols of Lord Ganesha welcomed on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the festival of Anant Chaturdashi is linked to kshirsagar (Ocean of Milk) and Lord Vishnu’s Anant Roopa. As per belief, devotees put fourteen tilaks of vermilion on a wooden plank, offer 14 puris and 14 puas on the vermilion strips. They wrap a thread with 14 knots on a cucumber and swirl it five times in a bowl containing panchamrit (made with milk, curd, jaggery, honey and ghee).