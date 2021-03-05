Anamika Khanna to Open FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

Anamika Khanna is set to present her latest collection ‘Timeless the World’ on March 16 at the opening showcase at joint fashion week Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) being organised by Lakme & RISE Worldwide (formerly IMG Reliance); and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

The opening show will be presented jointly by FDCI and LFW and will kick start the five-day Phygital fashion event. Anamika’s collection is modern while recognizing the timelessness of Indian heritage.

Talking about the collection and upcoming virtual showcase, the designer said, “It’s an honour to be doing the opening show for FDCI x LFW’s joint fashion week. The past year has been a challenging one to say the least, and I am glad that to have the opportunity to use this platform to showcase my work, and the incredible artists I work with. My collection is a collaboration of art and textile and will be an homage to the fact that what is created will one day perish. What is left behind is legacy, and what matters most is what you do with it.”

The five-day Phygital fashion extravaganza will comprise a host of varied virtual showcases. Each created using state of the art technology during an extensively designed and carefully planned on-ground shoot in Delhi led by FDCI and in Mumbai led by Rise Worldwide.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI said, “We are thrilled to have Anamika Khanna as the designer to open FDCI x LFW. She always outdoes herself, and we’re looking forward to seeing what she has in store for us all, this time around. The Delhi shoot at the FDCI studio has been yet another unique experience, that has been executed keeping in mind the highest level of safety of all those involved. We look forward to supporting this joint initiative by bringing forth the best to the table.”

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakme India said, “We are delighted that Anamika Khanna is opening this season of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. Looking forward to her virtual presentation.”

Jaspreet Chandok, Head ï¿½ Lifestyle Businesses at RISE Worldwide said, “It’s always a pleasure to work with Anamika Khanna and we are glad to have a designer of her stature kick off this historic event. The Delhi shoot at FDCI headquarters is the start point of our actions for the season as we build on each other’s strengths to present this joint initiative.”