Ana de Armas Marks Ben Affleck’s Birthday with Loved up Post, See Pic

Ben Affleck tuned 48 on August 15. His castmate-turned-quarantine partner Ana de Armas posed a post-birthday celebration selfie on Instagram.

In the black-and-white photo, shared over the weekend, Ben grinned as he stood behind the 32-year-old actress. The pair was seen smiling cheek to cheek in the rare loved-up snap.

Although she did not pen a note for her beau, Ana captioned the heartwarming picture with double-heart pink emoji.

The Cuban beauty presented Ben with a new BMW motorbike which reportedly was custom-built for him. “Ana surprised Ben with a new motorcycle with his and her helmets for his birthday. He loved it. They’re both incredibly happy together, and going strong. Ben is in a great place,” an insider was quoted by Entertainment Tonight as saying.

If that wasn’t a surprise enough, the actress left several gushing as she got matching green helmets seen as they head out on a ride in Pacific Palisades, California. Ana wore a light blue dress and Ben sported a white shirt and a pair of grey-coloured pants.

The two have been painting the town red with their romance. The couple first met in New Orleans on the sets of the thriller film Deep Water in which they co-starred. Post wrapping up the filming, the two were spotted vacationing together in Ana’s native Cuba.

The couple were quarantining together before they made their relationship Instagram official in April. They also stepped out together to join Black Lives Matter march after the tragic death of George Floyd.