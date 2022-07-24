Amitabh Bachchan To Welcome Aamir Khan and Others For Grand Premiere On This Date

Amitabh Bachchan is returning to our television screen with the 14th season of his popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati. While the actor has been teasing the show for a long time now, it has now been announced that KBC 14 will premiere on August 7.

On Sunday, the makers of the show dropped a promo teasing the premiere episode of the show. It begins with the announcement that Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will premiere on August 7 at 9 PM. It then reveals that the first week will be celebrating India’s independence and will welcome several guests including Laal Singh Chadha Aamir Khan. Others guests who will be gracing the first week of KBC 14 include Kargil War veteran Major D.P Singh, Col. Mitali Madhumita (first woman officer in the Indian Army) to win Sena Medal Gallantry, Padma Vibhushan sportsperson MC Mary Kom, and Padma Shri Sunil Chhetri (Footballer). After welcoming the guests on dhol beats, Big B announces to begin “Gyandaar, dhandaar, shaandaar” Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official blog and opened up about returning to the show. He revealed how he feels ‘apprehensions, fear and doubts’ about facing the camera again. “Back to the boards and the apprehension and fears and doubts arise again .. and each season presents itself similarly .. others think otherwise .. they are not wise , or in due process of the understanding needed to face camera and audience .. a claim much debated , but in all earnestness it is factual for me,” Big B wrote.

The Jhund actor also some candid pictures of himself from the sets of the show and wrote about the importance of rehearsals even for a veteran actor like himself. “Mock rehearsals are such a must .. all the detailing of the work the changes the understanding of the job at hand and then its execution .. all a jumble just yet and the doers say its fine we shall manage and do it well ..I have nothing but praise for their confidence .. and I do hope it all falls into place .. o dear .. life is a challenge each day ..” he added.

