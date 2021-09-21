Amitabh Bachchan Shares Video of Granddaughter Navya Naveli Playing Piano

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most famous celebrity kids of the Bollywood industry. Navya always remains in the news for some or the other reason. Currently Big B’s granddaughter is in the headlines for one of her special talents as revealed by Amitabh Bachchan himself.

Sharing a video of Navya on Instagram he wrote about his granddaughter’s talent and also appreciated her a lot. The fans are also appreciating this video and it has got over 4 lakh views in the last 21 hours since its sharing.

Navya can be seen playing piano in this clip. Along with this Big B has written a long caption. In the caption of the post, he has also revealed that Navya always helps him with all his issues related to mobile and computer.

Sharing the video Big B wrote in the caption, “The admiration and pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli …. self-taught, playing through memory .. digitally graduated, started her own business, works and constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father’s family business .. and sorts out all my mobile computer glitches!! Love you my dearest.”

Amitabh Bachchan also ended the caption with a social message. He wrote, “Who says daughters are not an asset to the family!”

In reply to this heart touching post Navya wrote “Love you Nana” and then in another comment she added that she is always a call away for tech support.

Navya is very popular on social media, though she is not interested in acting and is concentrating on her family business. However, Navya’s brother Agastya Nanda can be a part of the movie industry. A few reports suggest that he can make his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana.

