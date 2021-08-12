Amitabh Bachchan Pens Nostalgic Post For Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan is nostalgic, and so are we, as he celebrates 21 years of being associated with the cult quiz show that won millions of hearts – Kaun Banega Crorepati. The veteran actor shared a picture collage on his Instagram profile on Wednesday and it is making his Instagram family swoon. In the picture, Bachchan, dressed in an formal ensemble designed by Priya Patil, can be seen sitting on his chair and posing with his evergreen smile.

“Back on that chair from 2000. That’s 21 years.. a lifetime,” Big B captioned the picture. He also expressed his gratitude for the crew and the audience that made his show so successful – “And gratitude to all that came along,” he added.

Take a look at the picture, below:

He also shared another snippet from his shoot diaries of KBC, in a separate post on Instagram. In the picture, the 78-year-old actor can be seen caught in action.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to shoot for its 13th season. Late on Tuesday, Sony TV – the channel that has been telecasting the game show since its first season – announced that the first episode of the latest season will be aired on August 23.

Bachchan’s collaboration with the game show goes a long way. Big B presented all the seasons of this show, except the third season which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

This year, Big B – stars of films like Sholay, Zanjeer, Agneepath, Don, Silsila and Yaarana among others – is back on the sets to shoot the first leg of KBC’s 13th season, and we can’t wait already.

Sony TV announced the registration date of the thirteenth season of KBC via an advertisement, which was presented by Big B himself. Registration has started since May 10. Similar to last year, this year will also see digital auditions, as a precautionary measure to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

