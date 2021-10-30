Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Puneeth Rajkumar’s Death; Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Returns Home

After the sudden demise of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, people from all walks of life came together to mourn the unfortunate event. Apart from South celebrities, Bollywood actors and filmmakers, too, expressed their grief. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to write that it is a day of remorse and prayer. His tweet read, “T 4079 – .. a day of remorse and prayer .. two close to the family passed away today .. it is too dark ..”

Members of South Korean band BTS often indulge in interactive sessions with their global community of fans. The septet consisting of RM, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin often comment on fans’ posts and other messages on Weverse, a social media application designed for fans of artists. In one of the recent interactions with fans, BTS leader and rapper RM (Rap Monster) shared his thoughts when a fan shared her dilemma.

Celebrity weddings are always a point of interest for fans and to their joy and excitement, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao might soon tie the knot with Patralekha. If a report in ETimes is anything to go by, the Newton actor will be tying the nuptial knot in November this year. A report in the publication further suggests that the dates are November 10, 11 and 12. In 2018, when the publication had asked Patralekhaa about her wedding plans, she had said that the couple has a lot to achieve and they have no such plans for about 6-7 years.

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, walked out of a Mumbai jail on Saturday, two days after his bail was granted in the drugs-on-cruise case. The 23-year-old spent one more night in jail as his bail papers missed the 5:30 pm deadline on Friday. SRK’s cavalcade was seen leaving for Arthur Road Jail to pick up Aryan early on Saturday. The actor’s bodyguard Ravi Singh, who escorted Aryan out of jail, was completely mobbed by the actor’s fans and media personnel.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned 24 on Saturday, October 30. The rising star is one of the most loved Gen Z actresses in the film industry. Apart from her work, another aspect of her life that is much talked about is her rumoured relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter. Ananya and Ishaan had worked together in Khaali Peeli, post which they could be seen spending a lot of time together. While they have never officially spoken up about their rumoured relationship, fans still ship the actors. On Saturday, the reports flared up again after Ishaan shared an adorable birthday post for Ananya wishing her with a sweet message.

