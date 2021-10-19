Amitabh Bachchan is Reminded of ‘College and Calcutta Days’ as He Dances With Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon visited the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is currently in its 13th season. Sanon made her appearance in the show hosted by veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan for the promotions of her upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do. The episode featuring Kriti and her co-star from the movie Rajkumar Rao is yet to air, but Bachchan made sure to share a glimpse from the upcoming episode on his Instagram handle.

The actor posted a collage of two pictures on Instagram, on Tuesday, where he was captured dancing with Sanon. The 31-year-old actress was seen dressed in a red outfit as she smiled and danced with Bachchan, who wore his typical KBC quiz master outfit. Captioning the post, Bachchan wrote in the caption how dancing with Sanon was a trip to the good old days. The caption read, “Ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red, Kriti Sanon. Aah.. brought back those College and Calcutta days.”

Bachchan’s post has received over 3,83,728 likes since it was shared on the social media platform. The actor was reminded of Kolkata since he spent some days of his youth in the capital city of West Bengal where he worked at the shipping firm Bird & Co before moving to Mumbai and making his acting debut. The actor went to Nainital’s Sherwood College and then to New Delhi’s Kirori Mal College for his education.

Prior to this, the megastar had commented on Kriti Sanon’s social media post, creating a stir on social media. The actress had posted gorgeous pictures of herself in a powdered pink and tale green revealing outfit featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Sharing the photos, Kriti wrote, “Salsa anyone?”

What caught netizens’ attention was Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s comment on the photo. Big B was clearly mesmerised by Kriti’s look as he commented “Wow” alongside a red heart emoji on her picture. Big B’s comment garnered more than nine thousand likes. In her response, Kriti simply dropped a folded hand emoji and a pink sparkling heart.

Meanwhile, Sanon will be seen in the upcoming comedy-drama which also stars veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. Actors Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi Chadha, Prachee Shah Paandya will also be seen in this film performing supporting roles. The movie will be available for the viewers on the streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar from October 29. Sanon was earlier seen this year in Netflix special movie Mimi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.