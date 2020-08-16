Amitabh Bachchan Gives English Tutorials on Social Media

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan seems to be in the mood to give English tutorial on social media lately.

Big B took to Instagram and wrote: “You think English is easy?? 1) The bandage was *wound* around the *wound*. 2) The farm was used to *produce produce*. 3) The dump was so full that it had to *refuse* more *refuse*. 4) We must *polish* the *Polish* furniture.. He could *lead* if he would get the *lead* out.”– ef JJ”

Recently, the actor stepped out of his home for the first time after recovering from Covid-19 to replant a Gulmohar tree in memory of his mother, Teji Bachchan. He was hospitalised for a few weeks after he tested COVID-19 positive.

“This large ‘gulmohar’ tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house Prateeksha in 1976 .. the recent storm brought it down .. but yesterday on my Mother’s birthday Aug 12th I replanted a fresh new Gulmohar tree in her name .. at the same spot!” he has written alongside the picture.

Teji Bachchan was a social activist who was born into a Khatri Sikh Punjabi family in Faisalabad, Punjab, India. She got married to Amitabh Bachchan’s father Harivansh Rai Bachchan in 1941. She died at the age of 93 in 2007 following a prolonged illness.

On the professional front, Amitabh will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.