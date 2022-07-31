Amitabh Bachchan Complains Aamir Doesn’t Promote KBC, Teases His ‘Perfectionist’ Style

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 (KBC) aka KBC 2022 is set to premiere on August 7 and the first episode will feature Aamir Khan on the hot seat. A promo from the new season’s first episode has been released online and it shows Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan’s banter.

In one of the promos, Aamir and Amitabh discussed the Laal Singh Chaddha star’s presence on Twitter. Aamir confessed he hardly uses Twitter and pointed out that he logs into the platform only to promote films of his colleagues.

“I was on Twitter thanks to Amit ji but I am unable to tweet anything, I don’t know why. When films of my friends would release, I would tweet about them. I wouldn’t do anything else on the platform,” Aamir explained.

“You’ve promoted so many movies on Twitter, couldn’t you promote KBC as well?” Big B asked him. Embarrased at first, Aamir had an epic comeback. He said, “KBC doesn’t need promotions,” leaving Amitabh in splits.

In another promo, Amitabh presented a video question to Aamir. When asked if he has seen the video, Aamir requests to see it again. When Big B tried to pose the question, Aamir intervenes to request him to allow him to see the question once again.

Aamir then hopped out of the hotseat and walked closer to the screen to see the video properly. As he walked, Big B teased him with his famous ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ tag.

Aamir will be joined by Major D. P. Singh, Col. Mitali Madhumita, Mary Kom, and Sunil Chhetri in the premiere episode.

The actor is appearing on the show to promote his upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump and also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

