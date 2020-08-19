Amitabh Bachchan, Allu Arjun Show Off Their Camera Skills on World Photography Day

Allu Arjun has shared a monochrome picture of himself celebrating World Photography Day. The snap was shared on the Instagram story section.

In the photo, Allu Arjun can be seen behind the lens as he captures the beauty of nature. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Happy World Photography Day”.

As soon as the actor updated his Instagram story, his fans started sharing it across all social media platforms.

Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa with Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The makers have released the first look on his birthday. The film will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

Amitabh Bachchan also took to social media to flaunt his skills with the camera on the occasion of World Photography Day on Wednesday.

“World photography day August 19th… Actors beware they can replace your face with technology now,” Big B wrote along with a picture of him surrounded by multiple cameras.

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who is currently spending time with husband Ayushmann Khurrana and family in Chandigarh, has shared a beautiful shot of the drenched road.

“I go here everyday and the sky is always showing it’s different moods to me. This is where I reflect, I change, I move on. A place that reminds me to have gratitude and to let things go. Neither are the skies the same everyday nor are its colours. Only one thing is consistent that a new day shows up. And that’s life,” Tahira captioned the image.

Ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani too wished everyone on the occasion.

Shah Rukh Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment posted a collage of pictures of the superstar behind the camera.

The post included images of Shah Rukh Khan clicking a selfie with Amitabh Bachchan and holding a camera on the set of “Swades”.