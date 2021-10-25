Amit Shah Tells J&K Crowd ‘Want to Speak to You Frankly’, Removes Bulletproof Glass Shield

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a three-day maiden visit to J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, had his bulletproof glass shield removed from the podium before addressing the gathering at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on Monday.

Having his shield removed, the union minister clarified that he wanted to speak to the crowd frankly in the absence of any security or a bulletproof shield. “I was taunted, condemned…Today I want to speak to you frankly, which is why there is no bulletproof shield or security here…Farooq Sahab has suggested me to speak with Pakistan but I will speak to the youth and & people of the Valley,” ANI quoted Amit Shah as saying.

Shah’s 1st Visit to Kashmir Since Aug 5, 2019

Notably, this is the leader’s first visit to the valley since the revocation of article 370. Amit Shah, who arrived in Srinagar on Saturday met the family of a police officer killed by terrorists earlier this year and reviewed the security situation and steps taken to combat terrorism in Kashmir Valley.

On Sunday morning, Amit Shah offered prayers at the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. Dressed in a traditional Kashmiri pheran, Amit Shah offered prayers at the temple of Mata Ragnya Devi where he was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Addressing a rally in the Bhagwati Nagar area, Shah on Sunday said Jammu and Kashmir are in the heart of PM Modi and thus will no longer suffer discrimination.

“The time for sidelining the people of Jammu has come to an end and now both Kashmir and Jammu will be developed together.” Shah was quoted as saying.

Visit Comes Amid Spate of Attack on Non-Local Workers in J&K

Amit Shah’s visit to the valley comes amid a spate of attacks on non-local workers in J&K. In October, 11 people have lost their lives in shootings targeting civilians. Five of those killed were labourers from Bihar, while three, including two teachers, belonged to minority communities in Kashmir.

A ministry official told NDTV, “The narrative of the Centre is that J&K is safe for everyone… but these killings prove minorities and outsiders are not safe. This is a big concern for government… so a strategy to further reassure people was discussed”.

Amit Shah reviewed the security scenario at a meeting held at the Raj Bhawan and attended by top civil administration officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and senior security officials from the Army, CRPF, police and other agencies, officials said. He also asked for explanations on prolonged encounters and anti-terror operations.

Security Beefed Up Ahead of Shah’s Visit

Security was beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Shah’s visit. Additional forces have been deployed, particularly in the city, officials said. Fifty companies of additional paramilitary forces, about 5,000 troopers were inducted into the Valley. Bunkers manned by CRPF forces have come up in several areas of the city as well as in other parts of the Kashmir valley

“The CRPF along with Jammu and Kashmir police conducted aerial surveillance using drones at the city’s area where the members from the minority communities reside,” said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations CRPF Matthew A John soon after the drone surveillance exercise. “The move comes in the wake of recent attacks on minorities and non-local workers,” he added.

The officer further said that “additional checkpoints have been set up in the vicinity of Lal Chowk which will be under the surveillance of security forces 24/7.”

Amit Shah’s earlier visit to Jammu and Kashmir took place just after he became the home minister in 2019. He had then reviewed security for the Amarnath Yatra and taken stock of progress on central schemes.

