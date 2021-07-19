Amit Shah on Timing of Pegasus Leak, Parliament Disruption

Home Minister Amit Shah while deliberating on the start of the monsoon session of parliament, questioned the timing of the pegasus leak and also blamed few sections of the society to amplify it in order to show India in poor light at the world stage.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Home Minister said that the people of India have high hopes from the current Monsoon Session and that key bills for the welfare of farmers, youngsters, women, and the backward sections of the society shall be taken up for discussion by the government but national parties like the Congress are amplifying the pegasus leaks which came to the fore a day before the parliament session to derail anything progressive that comes up in Parliament.

‘Just a few days ago the Council of Ministers was expanded with great emphasis given to women, SC, ST, and OBC members. But there are forces unable to digest this. They also want to derail national progress. This merits the question – to whose tune are these people dancing, who want to keep showing India in poor light? What pleasure do they get to time and again show India in a bad light?’ Amit Shah was quoted saying.

The Home Minister also shed light on the disruption caused by the Congress during the parliament session and said that the party which has a good past experience in trampling over democracy is deliberately defying parliamentary norms to derail India’s development trajectory.

‘When the Prime Minister rose in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to introduce his Council of Ministers, which is a well-established norm, the Congress-led Opposition was in the well of both the Houses. Is this their respect for Parliamentary norms? The same behavior continued when the IT Minister was speaking about the issue,’ Amit Shah added.

‘Aap Chronology Samajhiye! This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers’, the union minister said while emphasizing that obstructers are political players in India who do not want India to progress and also assuring that the central government is committed to achieving national welfare, the sequences of events leading to which can be weighed by none but the people of India themselves.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here