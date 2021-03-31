Amit Sadh Can ‘Easily Qualify for a Toothpaste Brand’ in This New Picture

Actor Amit Sadh feels he can qualify for a toothpaste brand, going by his post on social media. Amit posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen smiling ear-to-ear. He wrote: “I can easily qualify for a toothpaste brand!”

A couple of days back, Amit Sadh had taken to Instagram to address the fact that he has been away from social media for a while.

Taking to the story section, he posted a video for his fans and followers saying, “Hi guys, I want to say to all my fans that over the last few weeks I have been inactive because I have been caught up with my fitness training. I know I have not been able to interact with you all but I hugely appreciate that all of you have been very patient. A lot of you know have questions about what’s brewing next but I think in life it’s very important sometimes to dig in and find solitude, reflect, and come back stronger. Which I am gonna do soon and you all will be able to see me soon enough. But it doesn’t mean I am coming back to Mumbai very soon (laughs). It’s just a midpoint interval, where I come and tell you that I love you all and you mean the world to me. Please be patient and I will be back soon to entertain all of you. I love you all.”

The actor was recently seen in web series like Breath: Into The Shadows, Avrodh: The Siege Within, Jeet Ki Zid, and 7 Kadam.