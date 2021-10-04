Amid Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s Separation, Siddharth Tweets About ‘Cheaters’

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation, the actress’ rumoured ex-boyfriend Siddharth shared a cryptic post on his Twitter account. Without mentioning any name, Siddharth tweeted, “One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school… ‘Cheaters never prosper.’ What’s yours?”

Siddharth tweet received flak from the couple’s ardent followers, who told the actor “to do better.” One user wrote, “@Samanthaprabhu2 is a professional who’s having issues in her personal front and requested some privacy- The statement is quite simple and as a mature person it should be easy to respect her privacy but easy wifi availability to few undeserved is a regrettable sad fact.” Another one commented, “This tweet shows how people have grudges in their heart. She might be your ex gf, and now she might be Chay’s ex-wife that doesn’t mean she’s a cheater or a bad person. She is still the same bold, independent woman “Samantha”. People, please spread love and kindness.”

One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school…”Cheaters never prosper.” What’s yours? — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 2, 2021

, @Samanthaprabhu2 is a professional who’s having issues in her personal front and requested some privacy- The statement is quite simple and as a mature person it should be easy to respect her privacy but easy wifi availability to few undeserved is a regrettable sad fact. https://t.co/4n583Un6UR— Michael W (FRANZCO/P.O) (@MichaelWters) October 2, 2021

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni on Saturday announced that they would be parting ways as husband and wife. The duo had been married since 2017. They made the announcement of their separation on their official Instagram accounts. “To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths,” the joint statement from Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya read.

“We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” the statement further read.

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017. Rumours about their separation have been around for a while.

