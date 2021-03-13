Amid Covid-19, a look at Countries that are Welcoming Tourists Back

While travel is no longer the same as it used to be, many countries have started to reopen borders for international tourists. Countries permitting general tourism in 2021 have shrunk again as they experience second and third waves.

Growth in international tourism can happen around mid-2021 when countries start to lift restrictions again and as vaccines and improved testing protocols become accessible. The health risks are obvious and In the end, it’s your decision if you want to travel to international destinations.

Countries might change their regulations at any time. One may have to adhere to stricter mask mandates and curfews, violating which could involve hefty fines and other charges can be pressed against offenders.

So, where can you travel right now? Following is a list of countries and territories allowing tourists to enter:

Austria: Currently experiencing new restrictions/closures. The country had officially opened its borders to tourists on June 16, 2020. EU/EEA and select third-party nationals were visiting restriction-free since reopening. Austria went into a lockdown from November 3 and partial lockdown and curfews are in effect after December 6. Tourism in Austria is not encouraged at this time.

Bali (Indonesia): Not open for general tourism barring business visas. Travellers have been entering the country under business visas, albeit with some expenses and protocols. The island was expected to open its borders for tourism on September 11, 2020, but was retracted. General tourism is not anticipated until mid 2021.

Belgium: Experiencing new restrictions/closures. Belgium reopened its borders to tourists on June 15, 2020 initially allowing select countries to visit. The country went into lockdown during November and is now required travelers to quarantine upon arrival.

Brazil: Open with restrictions. Brazil reopened its borders for tourism on July 30, 2020. From December 30, 2020, a 72-hour negative PCR test is needed by all for entry into Brazil.

Egypt: Egypt first officially reopened for tourism started on July 1, 2020 and later expanded to other areas. All arrivals will need to bring a negative PCR test, taken no longer than 72 hours prior to departure of the last direct flight into the country.

France: Experiencing new restrictions/closures. France reopened for tourists on June 15 to EU nations, and to a few approved third-party nations on July 1. Travellers need to bring a 72-hour PCR test.

Germany: Experiencing new restrictions/closures. Germany reopened to tourists on June 15.Germany is under lockdown at the moment with a 5-step phased plan throughout March/April 2021.

Greece: Experiencing new restrictions/closures. Greece reopens to tourists starting in June, 2020. On July 1, Greece started accepting travelers from third-party nations. All travelers need to bring a negative 72-hour PCR test and quarantine for 7-days.

Italy: Experiencing new restrictions/closures. Starting June 3, 2020, Italy reopened to tourists from 26 countries without restrictions upon arrival. July 1, the country started accepting select third-party nations. Travel from the EU will need a 48-hour antigen or PCR test for entry.

Malaysia: Closed for tourism. Malaysia reopened for select travelers starting in July, 2020. Later in September reciprocal green lane passengers, expat property owners, and other categories were permitted entry.

Maldives: Open with restrictions. Maldives reopened its borders for tourists on July 15, 2020. Tourists from all countries can enter the Maldives. A negative 96-hour COVID-19 PCR test is required.

Nepal: Open with restrictions. Nepal did not open its borders for international tourism until December, 2020. Travelers must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before departure.

Russia: Open with restrictions. Russia started reopening its borders to a few select nations on July 15, 2020. Passengers must bring a negative 72-hour PCR test.

South Africa: Open with restrictions. South Africa officially reopened for tourism on October 1, 2020. All passengers must present a negative 72-hour PCR test, prior to departure.

Spain: Experiencing new restrictions/closures. Spain first reopened for tourists on June 21, 2020, from countries within the European Union on June 21. A 72-hour negative PCR test is now required to enter the country.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka has only reopened its borders for tourism in January 2021. The entry restrictions into the country are very strict. Travelers will be limited on their stay within Sri Lanka for the first 14 days.

Switzerland: Open with restrictions. Switzerland officially reopened to international tourists on June 15 2020, starting by permitting visitors from 30 countries. Passengers must present a 72-hour negative COVID-19 prior to the first embarkation point.

Thailand: Partially open for select tourists. The country is cautiously reopening for tourists and allows select tourists at this time under strict entry preconditions, including a 14-day quarantine. Thailand plans to shorten the quarantine to 7 days for vaccinated commuters.

UAE (Dubai): The travel corridors are currently open with restrictions. Dubai, UAE reopened its borders for tourism on July 7, 2020. Passengers must bring a 96-hour negative PCR test.

UK: Experiencing restrictions at the moment. Reopened to international tourists in June, 2020. Since January 18, the UK is asking all arrivals to carry a 72-hour negative PCR test. International travel can resume post mid-May 2021.

USA: Partially open including restrictions. Passengers travelling from the UK, Europe, Iran, Brazil and China are banned at the moment. January 26, 2021 onwards, a negative COVID test (either PCR or Antigen) is needed for all travellers entering the US, including citizens returning home.

Zimbabwe: Currently open including restrictions. Officially reopens on October 1, 2020 for tourism. Tourists must carry a negative PCR test within 48 hours of departure.

Countries Reopening For Tourism:

Albania – July 1

Andorra – July 1

Anguilla – August 21

Antigua and Barbuda – June 4

Armenia – August 12

Aruba – July 1

Austria – June 16

Bahamas – July 1

Bali (Indonesia) – September 1

Barbados – July 12

Belarus – July 15

Belize – August 15

Belgium – June 15

Bermuda – July 1

Bosnia and Herzegovina – July 16

Brazil – July 30

Bulgaria – June 1

Cayman Islands – October 1

Colombia – Sept 21

Costa Rica – August 1

Croatia – June 1

Cuba – July 1

Curaçao – July 1

Cyprus – June 1

Czech Republic – June 15

Dominica – August 7

Dominican Republic – July 1

Egypt – July 1

Estonia – June 1

Finland – July 15

France – June 15

French Polynesia – July 15

Georgia – July 31

Germany – June 15

Ghana – September 1

Greece – June 15

Grenada – July 15

Guadeloupe – July 1

Guatemala – Sept 18

Haiti – July 1

Honduras – August 16

Iceland – June 15

Ireland – July 21

Italy – June 3

Jamaica – June 15

Jordan – September 8

Kenya – August 1

Kosovo – June 28

Latvia – July 1

Lebanon – July 1

Luxembourg – July 1

Maldives – July 15

Malta – July 1

Mexico – June 8

Montenegro – June 1

Netherlands – June 15

Nepal – September 1

Nicaragua – October 1

Nigeria – September 5

North Macedonia – July 1

Panama – Oct 12

Pakistan – Oct 5

Poland – June 13

Portugal – June 15

Romania – July 7

Russia – July 15

Rwanda – June 17

Serbia – May 22

Seychelles – June 1

Slovenia – July 17

Spain – June 21

Sri Lanka- postponed

St. Barths – June 22

St. Kitts and Nevis – October

St. Lucia – June 4

St. Maarten – July 1

St. Vincent and The Grenadines – July 1

Sweden – June 1

Switzerland – June 15

Tanzania – June 1

Thailand – August 1

Tunisia – June 27

Turkey – June 10

Turks and Caicos – July 22

UAE (Dubai) – July 7

Uganda – October 1

Ukraine – June 15

U.S. Virgin Islands – June 1

Zambia – July

Zimbabwe – October 1